Our Pet of the Week is Maple! The 2-year-old Pit Bull mix arrived at Minneapolis Animal Care & Control as a stray in mid-February. She is described as friendly, and loves everyone she meets.
Maple, who is spayed, does well in playgroups. She has a rough and rowdy play style with other dogs. She is also very food motivated and takes treats gently.
Maple is available for adoption at Minneapolis Care & Control. You can also call 612-673-6222 for more information.
