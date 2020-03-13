Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A team of scientists at King’s College London (KCL) in the United Kingdom have found further proof that a future natural tooth repair method is possible.
Over the last five years, the research team has been investigating a method of stimulating natural tooth repair by activating cells in the tooth to make new dentine.
They’ve reportedly found further positive evidence that the method has the potential to be translated to a direct clinical approach.
However, human trials or treatments are not anticipated to begin any time soon.
For more on the developments, click here.
