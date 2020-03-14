MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department Of Health released an update on the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Minnesota that says the number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has increased from 14 to 21 as of Saturday.
As of Saturday, 868 Minnesotans have been tested for the illness.
Many of the confirmed cases are clustered near the metro area, particularly in Hennepin and Ramsey counties, as well as in Anoka, Dakota, Carver, and Wright counties. A map posted by the Minnesota Department of Health shows the spread of the illness.
RELATED: Coronavirus Resource Page
Outside of the metro, cases have also been confirmed in Olmsted and Stearns counties. There have not been any confirmed cases of the disease in northern Minnesota.
For most people affected by COVID-19, symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be threatening to the elderly and people with sensitive lungs. Even so, the vast majority of people who get the virus recover. In order to stop the spread of COVID-19, health officials are urging the public to wash their hands regularly, stay home if sick and avoid close contact with people.
Across the world schools are shutting down, businesses are experiencing hard times and social outings have been cancelled.
On Friday, Governor Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency in Minnesota.
You must log in to post a comment.