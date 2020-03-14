Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Friday Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency in the state of Minnesota in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Across state lines in Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency on Thursday and ordered all public and private schools in the state (k-12) to close by Wednesday, March 18. Even here at WCCO, we have adapted the way we are telling your stories because of COVID-19.
Here are the latest updates on COVID-19-related headlines from Friday, March 13:
- 12:19 p.m.: The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota increased to 21, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
- 12:00 p.m.: The U.S. is expanding a travel ban to the U.K. and Ireland.
- 11:44 p.m.: President Trump announced that he has taken the coronavirus test.
- 10:33 a.m.: U-Haul offers 30 days of free self-storage to college students affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
- 8:47 a.m.: Allina Health announced visitor restrictions in all of their facilities, due to ongoing health concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
- 8:18 a.m.: Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that the company is closing all of its stores outside China for two weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
