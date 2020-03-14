Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding 48-year-old Patrick Robert Lubina, who was last seen on March 10.
Authorities say he was last seen at his residence on Strizich Road in Side Lake, Minnesota at about 11:15 a.m. He is believed to have left the area on foot.
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Lubina is 6’4’’ and 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He also may be wearing a blue jean jacket with a cream colored collar.
If you have any information regarding Lubina’s whereabouts, please contact the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office at 218-742-9825.
