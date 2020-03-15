MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter declared a state of local emergency Sunday amid the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Starting March 16 through March 27, all St. Paul public libraries, parks, and recreation center facilities, including Como Park Zoo and Conservatory, will be closed to the public.
We must take bold and immediate action to address the local impacts of this pandemic. These extraordinary steps are critical to protecting our public health and safety. https://t.co/64VfRe3Qjv
— Mayor Melvin Carter (@MayorCarter) March 16, 2020
“We must take bold and immediate action to address the local impacts of this pandemic,” Carter said. “These extraordinary steps are critical to protecting our public health and safety, and are not taken lightly.”
In accordance with guidance issued Sunday by the Center of Disease Control, St. Paul will not issue new permits that involve gatherings of 50 or more people.
Worker’s compensation coverage will be provided for Saint Paul Fire Fighters and Police Officers who are exposed to or contract COVID-19 on duty.
Mayor Carter has requested Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher suspend all evictions in S.t Paul. These measures follow the March 12 announcement that water shutoffs will be suspended for 30 days.
