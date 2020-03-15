COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines in Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Seward Community Co-op in Minneapolis has announced Sunday the immediate closure of their location on Franklin and Riverside avenue, due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

The co-op says that a staff member at their Franklin avenue store tested positive for COVID-19. In response, they are temporarily closing their store located at 2823 East Franklin Avenue.

Over the next 24 hours, a cleaning company will be disinfecting their store. The co-op says they will re-open the store once they know there is no risk to the community.

The staff member supposedly has worked a very minimal schedule over the past two weeks, according to the co-op. They are working to identity other employees who may have been in “close contact” with the infected individual.

 

