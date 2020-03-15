MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Xcel Energy has suspended disconnecting residential customers’ electric or natural gas service, due to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
This action will help ensure people have the energy they need to power their homes and keep their families safe. Also, for customers who have difficulty paying their electric or natural gas bill, the company will work with them to arrange payment plans.
“We want to assure our customers that as part of our commitment to the communities we serve, we’re here to support them during this difficult time,” said Brett Carter, executive vice president, Chief Customer and Innovation Officer. “The energy grid is essential to the nation’s critical infrastructure and we’re taking a well-planned, heightened approach to all threats, including COVID-19.
Xcel Energy continues to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and says they will work with customers, communities and government leaders to ensure the lights and heat stays on.
