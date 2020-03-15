COVID-19 In MN:The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota increased to 35.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Sunday, Gov. Tim Walz ordered all of Minnesota’s K-12 schools to temporarily close starting Wednesday in the hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The Minnesota Department Of Health released an update Sunday on the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Minnesota, announcing that the number of patients who have tested positive has increased from 21 to 35. Also, several schools across the metro area are opting to close ahead of Wednesday’s statewide closure.

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19-related headlines from Sunday, March 15:

To see a list of all school closings and delays click here.

