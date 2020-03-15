Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Sunday, Gov. Tim Walz ordered all of Minnesota’s K-12 schools to temporarily close starting Wednesday in the hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The Minnesota Department Of Health released an update Sunday on the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Minnesota, announcing that the number of patients who have tested positive has increased from 21 to 35. Also, several schools across the metro area are opting to close ahead of Wednesday’s statewide closure.
Here are the latest updates on COVID-19-related headlines from Sunday, March 15:
- 12:50 p.m. Brainerd Public Schools close for Students Monday, Tuesday; everyone starting Wednesday.
- 12:04 p.m. St. Cloud, Sartell and Sauk Rapids-Rice Schools close starting Monday
- 11:24 a.m. Hennepin County Jail restricts in-person social visitation
- 10:50 a.m. Elk River School District to close starting Monday
- 10:28 a.m. Eden Prairie Schools to close starting Monday
- 10:00 a.m. Coronavirus In Minnesota: COVID-19 Cases Rise To 35
- 9:36 a.m. Coronavirus In Minnesota: Gov. Walz Orders Closure Of Public Schools Across State Starting Wednesday
- 6:15 a.m. Nike closes all stores across US, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand March 16-27
