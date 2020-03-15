MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Following an executive order from the governor, all Minnesota public K-12 schools will temporarily close starting Wednesday.

The governor says for now the plan is for schools to be closed until March 27. Individual districts will decide whether or not to close on Monday and Tuesday.

The governor says schools will provide care for young students of first-responders and healthcare workers but parents students and teachers are now prepared for distant-learning.

“We cannot wait until the pandemic is in our schools to figure things out,” Gov. Walz said.

Gov. Tim Walz says the choice to temporarily close Minnesota schools was not taken lightly but that its necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“A decision to close school has a magnitude of consequences that will change life in Minnesota as we’ve seen it operate,” Walz said.

In the coming days, officials and educators will work out details on how to make sure all students have access to broadband, learning materials and school meals either by delivery or setting up distribution centers.

“I told students I’m not going to be in the room telling you to put your phone away,” Derek Landseidel said.

Bloomington Kennedy High School teacher Derek Landseidel prepared his students for this possibility on Friday.

“I think overall teachers are pretty nervous about what’s going to happen,” Landseidel said.

Landseidel will be available to answer student questions via email. He says the students in his school have laptops, though he says internet access could be an issue for some and he’s worried about their lack of engagement and social interactions too.

“School is, it’s a gathering space for a lot of different people,” Landseidel explained.

Officials are asking families, employers teachers and students to make a plan as they figure out what emergency services may be needed to make this all work.

“We haven’t seen significant spreading in our schools, we do anticipate COVID-19 will have a sizable impact on our education system in the coming weeks, months and potentially the coming year,” Walz said.

Officials say for now, the plan is to resume in-person class on March 30, but they will continue to reassess as things develop.