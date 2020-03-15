COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines in Minnesota.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Interstate 94, Serious Injury Crash


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating after a serious injury crash westbound on Interstate 94 in Monticello.

(credit: CBS)

According to the state patrol, the crash happened at about 4 p.m. Sunday. Westbound Interstate 94 will be closed for an extended period of time.

Updated information on the crash will be posted here. 

 

 

Comments