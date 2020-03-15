



In the midst of concern over COVID-19, health professionals have encouraged “social distancing.” Restaurants around the metro area are stepping up by offering curbside pick-up.

Here’s a list of some restaurants in the metro area offering this service:

MINNEAPOLIS

4 Bells:

Call 612-904-1163 to order, they’ll bring it out to your car https://4bells.com/

Birchwood Cafe:

Order online or call 612-722-4474, they’ll bring food to your car www.birchwoodcafe.com

El Burrito Mercado Minneapolis:

Call 612-286-8089 (closed Monday)

The Freehouse:

Call 612-339-7011

Jax Cafe:

Call 612-789-7297

Spend $75 or more get a free jar of Jax Spice or a piece of Jax Chocolate Baileys cake. www.jaxcafe.com

Longfellow Grill:

Call 612-721-2711 to order, curbside pick-up



The Lowry:

Call 612-341-2112 to order, curbside pick-up

Mercury Dining Room:

Call 612-728-1111 to order, curbside pick-up

Patisserie 46:

Curbside pickup: email info@patisserie46.com or call 612-354-3257

P.S. Steak:

Call 612-886-1620 to order, curbside pick-up

Rainbow Chinese:

Call 612-870-7084 to order, call when you arrive they’ll bring out the order www.rainbowrestaurant.com

Republic:

Order at 612-338-6146 for curbside delivery http://republicmn.com/

Soul Boul:

15% off takeout and delivery with code SOUL FOOD at www.soulbowlmn.com

Surdyk’s At Home:

Launching this week. www.surdykscatering.com or 612-331-3938, use code MINNEAPPLEMELT to get $10 off your first order

ST. PAUL

Foxtrot Burger:

Call (651) 756-8123 / https://foxtrotstp.com

Groveland Tap:

Call 651-699-5058 to order, curbside pick-up

Hyacinth At Home:

Starts Wednesday, March 18, call 651-478-1822.

Single menu each day, takeout only. https://www.hyacinthstpaul.com

Highland Grill:

Call 651-690-1173 to order, curbside pick-up

Joan’s In The Park:

Call 651-690-3297 to order meals for curbside pickup (starts Tuesday) www.joansinthepark.com

Mojo Monkey Donuts:

Call 651-224-0142 for curbside pickup https://www.facebook.com/mojomonkeydonuts/

El Burrito Mercado:

Call 651-227-2192

SUBURBS

Edina Grill:

Call 951-917-7933 for curbside pickup

3 Squares Maple Grove:

Call 763-425-3330 for curbside pickup

Lucky Cricket West End:

15% off all direct orders to 952-206-6830 www.luckycricket.com

Lyn 65, Richfield:

Call 612-353-5501 to order and for curbside pickup www.lyn65.com

And don’t forget to check out Jason DeRusha’s guide on take-out options featured in Minnesota Monthly magazine.