MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the midst of concern over COVID-19, health professionals have encouraged “social distancing.” Restaurants around the metro area are stepping up by offering curbside pick-up.
Here’s a list of some restaurants in the metro area offering this service:
MINNEAPOLIS
4 Bells:
Call 612-904-1163 to order, they’ll bring it out to your car https://4bells.com/
Birchwood Cafe:
Order online or call 612-722-4474, they’ll bring food to your car www.birchwoodcafe.com
El Burrito Mercado Minneapolis:
Call 612-286-8089 (closed Monday)
The Freehouse:
Call 612-339-7011
Jax Cafe:
Call 612-789-7297
Spend $75 or more get a free jar of Jax Spice or a piece of Jax Chocolate Baileys cake. www.jaxcafe.com
Longfellow Grill:
Call 612-721-2711 to order, curbside pick-up
The Lowry:
Call 612-341-2112 to order, curbside pick-up
Mercury Dining Room:
Call 612-728-1111 to order, curbside pick-up
Patisserie 46:
Curbside pickup: email info@patisserie46.com or call 612-354-3257
P.S. Steak:
Call 612-886-1620 to order, curbside pick-up
Rainbow Chinese:
Call 612-870-7084 to order, call when you arrive they’ll bring out the order www.rainbowrestaurant.com
Republic:
Order at 612-338-6146 for curbside delivery http://republicmn.com/
Soul Boul:
15% off takeout and delivery with code SOUL FOOD at www.soulbowlmn.com
Surdyk’s At Home:
Launching this week. www.surdykscatering.com or 612-331-3938, use code MINNEAPPLEMELT to get $10 off your first order
ST. PAUL
Foxtrot Burger:
Call (651) 756-8123 / https://foxtrotstp.com
Groveland Tap:
Call 651-699-5058 to order, curbside pick-up
Hyacinth At Home:
Starts Wednesday, March 18, call 651-478-1822.
Single menu each day, takeout only. https://www.hyacinthstpaul.com
Highland Grill:
Call 651-690-1173 to order, curbside pick-up
Joan’s In The Park:
Call 651-690-3297 to order meals for curbside pickup (starts Tuesday) www.joansinthepark.com
Mojo Monkey Donuts:
Call 651-224-0142 for curbside pickup https://www.facebook.com/mojomonkeydonuts/
El Burrito Mercado:
Call 651-227-2192
SUBURBS
Edina Grill:
Call 951-917-7933 for curbside pickup
3 Squares Maple Grove:
Call 763-425-3330 for curbside pickup
Lucky Cricket West End:
15% off all direct orders to 952-206-6830 www.luckycricket.com
Lyn 65, Richfield:
Call 612-353-5501 to order and for curbside pickup www.lyn65.com
And don’t forget to check out Jason DeRusha’s guide on take-out options featured in Minnesota Monthly magazine.
