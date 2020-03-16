Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say police were involved in a shooting Monday near the Walmart in Brooklyn Park.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WCCO-TV that deputies responded to an officer-involved shooting near the retailer on the 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
Images posted to social media show a significant police presence in the area, with police tape sectioning off the store’s parking lot.
Huge police presence at Walmart in @BrooklynPark, crazy scene. pic.twitter.com/GshfVvCStg
— Nate (@TheNateBorth) March 16, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
