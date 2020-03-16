MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Trump is urging Americans fearful of the coronavirus to stop panic buying at the grocery store.
The president spoke with more than two dozen grocery and supply chain executives Sunday, including Whole Foods, Walmart, Costco and Target. He urged them to keep shelves stocked to keep Americans calm.
At a news conference, the president said people don’t have to buy so much.
Also, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending there be no gatherings of more than 50 people across the country for the next eight weeks.
“The worst is just ahead for us. It is how we respond to that challenge that’s going to determine what the ultimate endpoint is going to be,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.
Many restaurants and bars around the country are closing right before St. Patrick’s Day. The White House and U.S. Congress are working on a stimulus bill to help businesses survive the pandemic.
