MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A popular horse racing track in the south metro says it has decided to temporarily suspend all operations, “based on the advice of state and regulatory bodies,” in response to concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Canterbury Park will suspend all card casino, simulcast, and special event operations beginning at noon on Monday.
Management says the voluntary suspension of the park is in the best interest of the health and safety of their guests and employees.
Some of Canterbury’s staff will continue to work remotely while its operations are suspended. All regularly scheduled employees will receive two weeks wages, and also be allowed to use any paid time off, according to a news release. The park has nearly 1,000 employees; 272 of which work full-time, while another 624 are on a part-time basis.
“We will continue to monitor developments, relying on information and advice from the Minnesota Department of Health and other government resources, and will make a decision on reopening at the appropriate time,” Randy Sampson, Canterbury Park President and CEO, said. “Our goal is to reopen as quickly as possible. We will post updated information on our website as it becomes available.
In their announcement, park officials made clear that they are unaware of any reports of COVID-19 at the property.
As of now, Canterbury’s thoroughbred and quarter horse meet is still scheduled for this summer.
