MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As more and more Minnesota institutions are announcing postponements, cancellations and closures, now Grand Casino is announcing a series of temporary closures.
The casino announced on Monday afternoon a “voluntary, temporary closure” of Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Grand Casino Hinckley starting at 4 p.m. Monday, in order to help fight the spread of COVID-19.
They say their initial plan is to stay closed for 14 days, but they will continue to assess conditions while closed.
“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at either property, Grand Casino sees this as a responsible, proactive decision that places the wellbeing of its Associates, Guests, and local communities at the forefront,” the statement reads.
The casinos will provide lunches to students in need who attend the following schools: Onamia, Isle, Hinckley-Finlayson, McGregor, and Nay Ah Shing lower and upper schools.
