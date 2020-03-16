MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lunds and Byerlys have announced that, on a daily basis, they’re requesting people allow older shoppers and those with compromised immune systems access to shop at their stores during their first hour of business.
“As the situation around coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve, we have taken some additional steps to best meet the needs of our staff and customers,” the store chain said in a statement Monday afternoon.
From 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. every day, officials request that shoppers respect their request to not shop during that first hour unless they’re a member of the at-risk population. The store announced they would be committed to even deeper cleaning overnight.
“Our intent is to provide an opportunity for those individuals to be the first to shop after our overnight cleaning and stocking so they have increased access to essential products,” the store reported.
Lunds also announced that they have closed their self-serve food bars, but will continue offering grab-and-go offerings.
Stores will also join many others in rationing how many high-demand items shoppers are allowed to purchase, like hand sanitizer, bottled water, disinfecting wipes, and bathroom tissue.
