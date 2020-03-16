



— Rural Minnesota is feeling the effects of COVID-19 in its own way.

Meg Tietz is a New Prague music teacher. With school out, she’s teaching a different lesson from home.

“As you scroll down you’ll see lots of different, sometimes people with her kids,” Tietz said.

She started a Facebook page called “The Singing Space,” where kids all over can listen to their choir teacher sing to them during uncertain times.

Teachers and kids from around the world have joined. The page has gained 2,000 members since Friday.

“Friends with babies say they are feeling soothed by listening, but the funniest part is how many grownups are saying how much it is helping them” Tietz said.

New Prague senior Megan Schoenbauer is having a strange school year.

“We thought last year was crazy with eight days off with cold and snow. Nothing like that would happen again. Now here we are with the next two weeks off,” Schoenbauer said.

But the New Prague senior is making the most of it by offering to help senior citizens with groceries. She also posted on Facebook that she’s ready to help parents who find themselves in a child care bind.

“I’m actually interviewing with a woman after this interview,” Schoenbauer said.

The city has about 7,300 people and one grocery store. While some items have been tough to keep in stock, people are ready to shop for those who can’t.

“We are a community that’s willing to help each other. Just like working in a hospital. We are willing to help when need be,” shopper Abby Paquette said.

“We all stick together. All help each other out. All family, that’s how it is out here,” shopper David Nielsen said.

