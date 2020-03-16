MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –- While some schools are closing Monday and Tuesday, ahead of the statewide closure that starts Wednesday, other districts are continuing to hold classes.

Minneapolis Public Schools remain open Monday and then close tomorrow through March 27.

WCCO’s Erin Hassanzadeh saw students coming in on buses and getting dropped off by their parents this morning, on the last day before in-person classes are suspended.

Parents WCCO spoke with are remarkably understanding that tomorrow’s closure needs to happen. They’re appreciative to the teachers who are figuring out how their children will continue to learn.

Karim Sadak has three children under the age of 8. He and his wife are both health care workers and they’re relieved the governor’s mandate requires schools to provide care for their children, but he worries about other families.

“I think about folks who aren’t from around here everyone’s checking in with grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, second cousins, anyone who could maybe be available to watch kids. And if you’re not in the situation to have that community around, it’s a big deal,” Sadak said.

“I’ll be able to just continue working, and also having my kids at home … I might be working a little earlier in the morning before they wake up, and later, but we’re going to make it work,” Marlaine Cox said.

Many parents we spoke with say they’re happy schools will close statewide on Wednesday. Though they’re concerned about some of their classmates having enough resources and options at home to make this work, the people we spoke with say closing school is the right thing to do.

St. Paul Public Schools made the decision to close schools Monday and Tuesday. WCCO spoke with the superintendent, who says closing now was the right thing to do for the community.

“As a parent myself, i think we have to be patient. I think we have to work together. We have to take care of those who are family first in our community and just know from a school district this is a humanitarian effort,” Dr. Joe Gothard said. “Our hearts have to be there for the welfare of our communities and the educational pieces will come together because i know St. Paul public schools staff will come through the way they always do.”

Every district will handle this closure differently when it comes to child care for emergency workers and school meal distribution, all of those things that will be offered during this shutdown of roughly two weeks. So check with your local school for the latest.