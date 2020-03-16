MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Sunday the City of St. Paul declared a State of Emergency amid growing concerns of COVID-19.
But what does that mean?
It means in places like Rice Park, where there are normally many events held throughout the year, the City will no longer issue permits if the event will have more than 50 people.
It means public libraries and parks are closed. Como Zoo is closed down, too.
But there are also actions to help people in a state of emergency. Mayor Melvin Carter has requested that water shutoffs and eviction notices be suspended. Workers compensation will be given to firefighters and first responders that get sick with COVID-19 on the job.
The state of emergency is already in effect and will continue until March 27.
Mayor Carter said these steps were not taken lightly, but are critical for the health and protection of public safety.
