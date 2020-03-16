MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Restaurants in the Twin Cities are closing, changing their hours and capacity, or shifting focus to takeout this week in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
One of the restaurants to close Monday in Minneapolis was May Day Cafe. The Powderhorn neighborhood coffee shop says an employee tested positive for the virus.
Also closing Monday are D’Amico & Sons restaurants in the Twin Cities, except for the Edina location. An update posted to Facebook says the restaurants will be closed through April 12.
Restaurants changing to takeout only this week include Spoon and Stable and Bellecour from award-winning chef Gavin Kaysen. He posted an emotional video to Instagram Sunday night, describing the difficulty of making decisions about his business amid the outbreak.
“It’s really a scary time,” he said, adding: “We need to take care of each other, and in an effort to do that, we need to do some pretty crazy things right now.”
Kaysen said that dinner service at his restaurants – Spoon and Stable, Bellecour, and Demmi — will be closed until further notice. Meanwhile, the bakery at Bellecour, located in Wayzata, will remain open. On Wednesday, Spoon and Stable and Bellecour will launch a takeout service.
Here’s a list of changes happening at bars, restaurants and cafes across the Twin Cities:
-
- 508 Bar in downtown Minneapolis offering curbside pickup for to-go orders.
- D’Amico & Sons is suspending operations at its Golden Valley, Roseville, Wayzata and Minneapolis locations. Home delivery is still available.
- May Day Cafe is closed until further notice.
- Maya Cuisine in northeast Minneapolis offering is offering free meals to children and 20% off curbside pickup.
- Red Wagon Pizza in southwest Minneapolis adds delivery option.
- Roots Roasting in St. Paul is closed until further notice.
- Surly Brewing is reducing capacity in its restaurant and offering online ordering.
