Coronavirus In Minnesota: Gov. Walz Says Restaurants, Bars Need To Close TonightWalz has issued an executive order for all restaurants to close their in-dining options. Only delivery and take-out will be allowed moving forward.

Coronavirus In Minnesota: U of M, UST Opt To Go Online For Remainder Of Spring SemesterUniversities in the metro area are opting to go online for the remainder of the spring semester, as cases of COVID-19 continue to expand across the state.

Coronavirus Updates: The Latest COVID-19 Headlines From March 16, 2020 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidelines for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. They are now telling everyone to cancel or postpone any gatherings with 50 or more people for the next eight weeks.

Coronavirus In Minnesota: Lunds Wants People To Make Way For High-Risk Shoppers During 1st Hour Open"Our intent is to provide an opportunity for those individuals to be the first to shop after our overnight cleaning and stocking so they have increased access to essential products," the store reported.