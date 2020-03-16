MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Everyone is being asked to make some big changes in our lives. No school, work from home, restaurants closed, and sporting events and concerts are cancelled.

The idea is to keep us at least six feet from each other, in an act known as social distancing.

Some might wonder if this will really help. Experts say yes, it helped in China, South Korea, and even during the 1918 flu outbreak. In fact, health officials have said they’re modeling different types of social distancing to determine their recommendations.

It’s all part of the idea of “flattening the curve.” You’ve probably heard that term a few times over the past few days.

Usually with these types of viruses, the cases quickly rise. And, if that line is the capacity of the healthcare system, you can see a big peak overloads it. That’s what has happened in Italy, where there may not be enough ventilators, and may not be enough healthcare workers to care for all the really sick patients.

Our #FlattenTheCurve graphic is now up on @Wikipedia with proper attribution & a CC-BY-SA licence. Please share far & wide and translate it into any language you can! Details in the thread below. #Covid_19 #COVID2019 #COVID19 #coronavirus Thanks to @XTOTL & @TheSpinoffTV pic.twitter.com/BQop7yWu1Q — Dr Siouxsie Wiles (@SiouxsieW) March 10, 2020

When you stay apart from each other, you’re less likely spread the virus. You can flatten out those cases over time so the healthcare system — which already works at near capacity — can handle it.

That’s why experts keep mentioning this six feet of distance; those droplets we sneeze or cough can travel. And it’s why they say the most important thing any of us can do it stay home when we’re sick.