MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidelines for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. They are now telling everyone to cancel or postpone any gatherings with 50 or more people for the next eight weeks.
Here are the latest COVID-19 related headlines for Monday, March 16:
- 7:12 a.m.: The YMCA Twin Cities says it’s fitness, health and wellbeing centers will close until March 30. However, many children’s programs will continue to operate.
- 6:40 a.m.: The Peace Corps announces it’s suspending global operations and evacuating volunteers.
- 5:41 a.m.: Coronaviurs death toll in the U.S. nears 70; more than 3,700 people have tested positive for the virus nationwide.
- 4:34 a.m.: Stock markets are reeling after the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate to near zero Sunday evening to help blunt the impact of coronavirus.
- 3:09 a.m.: A number of restaurants in the Twin Cities are closing or becoming takeout only this week. If you are wondering how to help small businesses during this time, click here.
