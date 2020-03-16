MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 2020 census has now gone live, seeking to gather information on how the U.S. population has changed in the past 10 years. So how well did Minnesotans respond to the census last time, in 2010?
Data released by the U.S. census bureau revealed Monday that Minnesota leads the country in census self-response rate, performing above the national average in 2010.
While the nation’s self-response rate was 66.5%, Minnesota’s average response rate was 74.1%.
The top-performing states clustered in the midwest, including Wisconsin, with 73.5% and Iowa, with 73%.
In Minnesota, Brown County recorded the highest self-response rate with 81.4%, while Lake of the Woods recorded the lowest rate of 29.8%.
The 2020 census is can now be taken online. You can click here to start the short, 10-minute questionnaire.
The online version is safe and confidential. Responses will help allocate billions of dollars in funding towards education, communities and public services.
