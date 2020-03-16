MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 34-year-old man has been sentenced to over 21 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm.
Norris Andrews heard his sentence of 262 months in prison on Monday; he had been found guilty by a federal jury on October 4, 2019.
According to documents, on May 15, 2018, police responded to a report of shots fired in the Jordan neighborhood of North Minneapolis. When officials arrived at 25th and Girard Ave N, they found 13 discharged bullet casings. Witnesses described the shooter’s vehicle as an older blue Chevrolet Tahoe.
At the trial, an eyewitness identified Andrews as the shooter.
A little over an hour later on the day of drive-by, Andrews drove up to a parking lot near Plymouth Ave N. He got out of his blue Tahoe with another person and had a verbal altercation with several people standing by on the sidewalk.
Then Andrews pulled out his semi-automatic pistol and fired four shots, hitting two victims.
He then got back into his car and fired two more shots before fleeing the scene.
Surveillance footage from a nearby security camera identified the shooter as Andrews. Officers found him hours later, and took him into custody.
