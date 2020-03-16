Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s) involved in a burglary at a business in Genola.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 6:00 a.m. Monday after receiving a report of a burglary at the Red Rooster Bar.
Officials say the suspect(s) made entry through a small sliding window in the back of the bar around 2:30 a.m. early Monday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, cash tills, pull tab machines, game machines and an ATM were pried open and money was taken.
Below are surveillance photos of the suspect(s).
If you have any information regarding this burglary, you are asked to call Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320)-632-9233.
