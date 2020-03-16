COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines in Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Wisconsin man was killed and a woman hospitalized early Monday morning after a van veered off Interstate 90 in southeastern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. on the interstate’s eastbound lanes, just south of Winona. Road conditions were dry.

Killed in the crash was 74-year-old Dennis Williams, of Elroy, Wisconsin. He was a passenger in the van and not wearing a seat belt.

The driver, 68-year-old Richarda Jean Yoakum-Williams, also of Elroy, Wisconsin, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency crews brought her to a hospital in Wisconsin for treatment.

Investigators say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

