MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Wisconsin man was killed and a woman hospitalized early Monday morning after a van veered off Interstate 90 in southeastern Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. on the interstate’s eastbound lanes, just south of Winona. Road conditions were dry.
Killed in the crash was 74-year-old Dennis Williams, of Elroy, Wisconsin. He was a passenger in the van and not wearing a seat belt.
The driver, 68-year-old Richarda Jean Yoakum-Williams, also of Elroy, Wisconsin, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency crews brought her to a hospital in Wisconsin for treatment.
Investigators say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
