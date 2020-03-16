Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Inver Grove Heights Police Department says a 15-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car while crossing a road in Inver Grove Heights on Saturday.
Police officers were dispatched to the 7500 block of Cahill Avenue just before 9 p.m. on Saturday night. On scene they found the injured 15-year-old, and he was taken to Regions Hospital. He later died from injuries caused by the crash. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify him.
Police say the driver of the car that struck him is cooperating with law enforcement and did not show any signs of impairment.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
