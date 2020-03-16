MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Brooklyn Park Police Department says a woman who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle passed away at the site of the crash in Brooklyn Park early on Monday morning. Detectives say they do not believe the vehicle that hit the woman stopped at the scene.
Now investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a school bus that they say was “involved in the incident.”
This incident took place near the intersection of Humboldt Avenue and Meadowood Drive before 6:49 a.m. on Monday, according to Brooklyn Park police officers.
The Minnesota State Patrol and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office are currently assisting the Brooklyn Park Police Department in its investigation. Anyone that has information about the case is asked to call the Brooklyn Park Police Department.
You must log in to post a comment.