MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders once again took to the stage Sunday for a Democratic presidential debate.
Both spent a significant amount of time talking about the COVID-19 outbreak, and how they’ve made changes in their rallies and .
Joe Biden also made a commitment about his running mate.
“I commit that I will in fact pick a woman to be vice president. There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow, and I would pick a woman to be my vice-president,” Biden said.
Monday morning on CNN, Sen. Amy Klobuchar was asked how she felt about that announcement, since she was a presidential candidate and is now endorsing Biden for president.
“Well, I think what he says is true. There are a lot of women that would be more than qualified to be president. I personally am not engaging in hypotheticals about this,” Klobuchar said. “He clearly knows a lot of the people out there, and as he said on the debate stand, there’s many, many women who would be qualified to be vice president. And I think that’s a great thing.”
Sanders said “in all likelihood” he would also pick a woman to be his vice president.
