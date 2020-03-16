MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs has never shied away from pushing out vague but unmistakably antipathetic tweets.
There’s been growing speculation that wide receiver Stefon Diggs is unhappy with the team and may be seeking another place to play.
On Monday, he stirred up speculation once again with a tweet that simply said: “It’s time for a new beginning.”
it’s time for a new beginning.
— DIGGS (@stefondiggs) March 16, 2020
In February, Diggs removed all Vikings-related pictures from his Instagram account.
Other recent tweets from Diggs’ account include the following:
I know my worth.
— DIGGS (@stefondiggs) March 9, 2020
Always got a ace up my sleeve for watever was dealt..
— DIGGS (@stefondiggs) February 18, 2020
Things getting interesting …
— DIGGS (@stefondiggs) February 15, 2020
Diggs just completed his first year of a five-year, $72 million contract extension that he signed with the Vikings in 2018.
