COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Minnesota Vikings, Stefon Diggs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs has never shied away from pushing out vague but unmistakably antipathetic tweets.

There’s been growing speculation that wide receiver Stefon Diggs is unhappy with the team and may be seeking another place to play.

On Monday, he stirred up speculation once again with a tweet that simply said: “It’s time for a new beginning.”

In February, Diggs removed all Vikings-related pictures from his Instagram account.

Other recent tweets from Diggs’ account include the following:

Diggs just completed his first year of a five-year, $72 million contract extension that he signed with the Vikings in 2018.

Comments