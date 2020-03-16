



— The YMCA Twin Cities is making big changes to assist parents in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

At the end of business hours Sunday, YMCA closed its Y fitness, health and wellbeing centers, pools and camps.

The YMCA will be instead focusing on its child care programs.

“In the near term, we are pivoting our resources to best support the most pressing needs in our community. We are aligning with our community partners to serve parents who must work including health care workers, first responders and “essential” employees protecting our community,” the YMCA said in a release.

The Y’s Early Childhood Learning Centers will remain open and parents with children enrolled in the center should expect their children to continue to receive care.

“In addition to these vital programs, our Y will continue to provide support to young adults we serve through our Youth Intervention Services and University YMCA programs. Our dedicated teams will be communicating directly to these young adults and provide the help they need,” the YMCA said.

The YMCA says its team will also be reaching out to ForeverWell members to check in and see how they’re doing.

“We are committed to the seniors in our community and want to let them know that we are here for them – always,” the YMCA said.

The YMCA is also offering a new on-demand fitness program, called Y360, for adults and kids. The fitness exercises can be done at home.

Full operations are expected to be restored on March 30, but it is possible that the date will change depending on coronavirus developments.

More information about services is available on the YMCA MN website.