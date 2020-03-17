MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On his 100th birthday Monday, Sid Hartman did what he loves to do: He went to work, appearing on WCCO Radio.

When asked what it feels like to have spent a century on Earth, he said: “I survived it. That’s the most important thing.”

Well-wishes came in Monday from the likes of Twins legend Rod Carew.

“He’s my buddy,” the Hall of Famer said. “He’s the only guy I trusted when I was here. That I could talk to and not worry about it.”

Former Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton called Hartman his “best friend in Minnesota.”

Born in 1920, Hartman climbed to the top of Minnesota sports journalism. All without a high school diploma.

Simple rules led him to greatness.

“Don’ t tear ‘em apart,” he said. “Just report accurate stuff, and it works out OK.”

Hartman reminds us what is possible when we have purpose.

At age 61, he and Dave Mona started the Sports Huddle show on WCCO Radio, a weekly Sunday morning offering.

When they got started, Mona remembered thinking of his partner: “At 61, how much longer can he keep going?”

About 40 years, turns out.

So, what do you give a man who has done it all on his 100th birthday?

Simple. An opportunity to keep doing what he loves.