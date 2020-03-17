MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 35 year-old man has been charged by summons in Anoka County for allegedly burglarizing his neighbor’s apartment after discovering that the man had passed away inside of it.
Justin Whitehead faces one count of second-degree burglary.
The Coon Rapids Police Department says it responded to reports of a deceased man in an apartment in the 11300 block of Robinson Drive NW in Coon Rapids on January 2.
The man had been located by Whitehead, who told police that he went into the man’s residence to check on him after noticing that his door was left open for an extended period of time. Inside Whitehead said he discovered that the man had passed away, before leaving the apartment and calling 911, according to court documents.
Police officers reviewed surveillance cameras in the building and determined that Whitehead had also allegedly reentered the apartment multiple times, to take “two televisions sets, fishing poles, a jump pack, two tackle boxes, and a small plastic container with soda can tabs.”
Investigators say that Whitehead later admitted to removing the property and placing it in his apartment, in a post-Miranda statement.
If convicted, the maximum penalty for the crime is 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.
