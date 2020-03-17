MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the public continues to hunker down and work from home, first responders are preparing for a surge in calls.

There are thousands of our neighbors on the front lines of this pandemic, the medical professions at our health departments, hospitals and clinics, but first and foremost are the EMS responders, our police, fire and paramedics. Whatever the trouble they are the comforting caregivers rushing in to render aid.

EMS, fire and law enforcement from the Twin Cities has already seen a surge in calls for help. Responding officers will come prepared.

“Our emergency responders may not look the same. Today we all wear our nice uniforms but you will see us out there, we’re most likely to be wearing masks, gowns, goggles, and other equipment to prevent us from exposure,” Hennepin Healthcare EMS Chief Marty Scheerer said.

In the event some departments get hit hard by the virus, communities will share staff.

“One of the cities officers get sick, we’re gonna shuffle officers from different cities. So the other 36+ cities in Hennepin County, we got you covered,” Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson said.

On a normal day, just 5% of all hospital ICU beds are open, so flattening the outbreak curve is vital to the fight.

“What would be really bad is if everybody in the community were exposed and got this at exactly the same time, because then that would not only overwhelm the 911 system, it overwhelms the health care system and the ICU bed capacity,” Hennepin EMS Chief Medical Director Jeffrey Ho said.

That’s why they are pleading with you not to call 911 if you think you have the virus. Instead, contact your doctor or family clinic.

First responders say 911 calls will be divided between agencies. They’ll reduce the number of units responding in order to spread their resources.