MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An employee at Hennepin Healthcare has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a hospital spokesperson.
Hennepin Healthcare was notified by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) that one of the positive cases of coronavirus in Minnesota was from one of their employees. The employee had a “recent domestic travel history,” and they are now doing well at home since becoming symptomatic.
Hennepin Healthcare says that under the guidance of MDH, a review was conducted with the employee to determine everyone who may have had contact with them for medium and high-level risk exposure. All of these people have since been identified and contacted.
So far, there are 60 confirmed cases of the disease in the state. As of Tuesday, 2,336 people have been tested.
