



— We’ve heard a lot of talk about keeping our distance during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. So what can we do and what can’t we do?

WCCO’s Reg Chapman looked into it. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has some tips for people to follow if they do not have symptoms or are part of a risk group.

If you’re confused about what safe social distancing is, you are not alone. Even the experts don’t all agree, but there are some things you can do to make sure you are being responsible during these uncertain times.

Walking, exercising and getting outside: The experts say this is a good thing to do. You can also take your four-legged friends along. However, if you are walking with a friend, make sure to keep at least six feet away.

Hanging out at a dog park with canine companions is OK, just be sure to limit interaction with other humans if they happen to be at the same dog park.

The CDC has safe socializing tips on its website, but some of the experts polled are conflicted about what is and is not safe.

They do agree social distancing can be scaled up or down depending on the evolving local situation.

Salons and barber shops are also taking a huge loss as many people are cancelling appointments because of covid-19. Some say it’s OK to see the barber because it’s a one-on-one interaction, while others say stay clear until the virus has been contained.

And how about that workout?

If you’ve been going strong to the gym, now may be the time to switch up. Some experts say being smart and wiping down equipment with disinfectant before and after you use it is OK.

Others say get creative about exercising: Use videos from local trainers to workout at home or have a virtual dance party with a friend by using FaceTime.

Otherwise, the big question for most is should I go grocery shopping? Well, yes, but the experts say try and go during non- peak hours and when you do go make sure to keep a safe distance from others.

