MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul’s Bethesda Hospital will soon turn into a coronavirus (COVID-19) specialty care facility.
M Fairview Heath announced early Tuesday evening that Bethesda, which officials describe as an “acute, long-term care hospital,” will see their total bed count jump from 50 to 90. Thirty-five of those beds are for intensive care patients, and 55 are medical-surgical beds.
The move was made to cut down on exposure to patients and medical staff by consolidating COVID-19 patients to one location.
Bethesda’s current patients will be transported to other hospitals in the M Fairview Health system this week.
