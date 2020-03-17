



— Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, several people are using their time away from school or home to give back to those in need.

Dahlia Pierre was at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center Tuesday afternoon in St. Paul. She planned her visit weeks ago, but news of the outbreak didn’t stop her from fulfilling her duty to donate.

“People don’t stop needing blood, ever,” Pierre said. “It’s insane to see things that are really, really necessary also being cancelled.”

One of them is blood drives. As of Monday, Red Cross officials said 2,700 blood drives have been cancelled nationwide due to the COVID-19 outbreak. That equates to 86,000 donations not being collected. Sue Thesenga, communications manager for American Red Cross in Minnesota, says the cancellations are unprecedented.

“We have never seen blood drive cancellations like this ever before, so we really need healthy donors to come out and give,” Thesenga said.

Before the outbreak, Thesenga said donations were already low because of flu season, winter weather and regular donors being busy with high school tournament season.

“We are at a stage where there is a blood shortage,” she said.

The good thing is Red Cross Blood Donations Centers remain open, with stricter hygiene practices, such as taking temperatures of visitors.

“Don’t hoard your blood,” Pierre said. “If you’re healthy and you’re able to donate blood, then you should do it.”

While she donates blood, medical students from universities across the Twin Cities are donating their time. Kristin Chu is a second year med student at the University of Minnesota.

“We don’t have experience to be helping out in the hospitals, but there is a need for the support for healthcare providers and healthcare workers,” Chu said.

She and several classmates started Minnesota Covid Sitters. The group now has more than 200 volunteers who do everything from babysit to run errands for medical professionals who can’t be at home. Chu said they’ve already connected with around 170 families.

“We’ve had people reach out who work for Fairview, who work for HCMC,” she said.

Volunteers are paired with families based on location and travel capabilities. She said the babysitters typically watch the children in the home of the family they’re helping.

“And with the closing of schools in our area, in the metro area, and surrounding areas, we see that need increasing in the next few days. So we’re continuously looking for volunteers,” Chu said.

In addition to people who can help healthcare workers, Chu said they’re hoping to find someone with technological skills to help the group create an app. As more requests for services come in, they’re hoping technology can streamline the registration process.

Click here for more information on how to volunteer for or request help from Minnesota Covid Sitters.

Click here to find the nearest Red Cross Blood Donation Center.