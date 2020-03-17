MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 45-year-old Minneapolis man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated for the third time.
Wisconsin State Troopers stopped his vehicle for speeding on Interstate-94, east of Menomonie, at 1:17 a.m. on Tuesday. Troopers say they immediately noticed two children in the car — a six-year-old and nine-year-old — along with two adult women passengers.
An “odor of marijuana” was also coming from the car, according to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation release. The driver showed signs of impairment during a field sobriety test, and he was taken to a local hospital for blood testing before being booked in the Dunn County Jail.
He is now being charged with driving while intoxicated, driving without a license and possession of THC.
WCCO does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.
