MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The closure of bars and restaurants in Minnesota to stop the spread of COVID-19 has many in the service industry scrambling to figure out how to make ends meet.

“We’re all kind of freaking out, where do we go from here, what do we do, how long is it going to be, we just don’t know and I think that’s the scariest part,” Deven Hrdlicka said.

Their jobs are on hold, while we all work together to maintain social distancing in a joint event to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Both jobs were like oh no we’re not going to have many hours for people — but I got bills,” Marquis Harris said.

Marquis Harris’ two jobs were enough to take care of his family but when restaurants and bars were told to close, so did the opportunity to make money.

Harris was told by the two hotel restaurants he works at that they’ll call him when business is back to normal.

“I’m trying to get a different job somewhere else like maybe I can get temporary work, but I can’t do that because everything else is shut down,” Harris said.

They don’t have any need for bartenders right now.

Garrett Born is experiencing the same nightmare as other service workers. One day he is able to provide for himself and his family and the next day he can’t.

“I’m a little embarrassed for some reason, as an adult you feel like you should just have a job and all of a sudden you don’t,” Born said.

The service workers WCCO spoke to say they live check to check, and weeks without pay threatens their way of life.

“Yes, we do have unemployment we can collect which is helpful but for us bartenders and people in the service industry, people don’t understand that we make most of our money on tips, what we get from unemployment is not actually a 1/3 of what we make,” Hrdlicka explained.

For now, the faces behind the hurt associated with losing wages and security are looking for ways to make a living.

“For me, it’s not so much getting sick, it’s more financial for me just a bit working and not knowing how long I won’t have work, it’s the unknown for me more than anything,” Hrdlicka said.