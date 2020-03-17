MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 54-year-old woman who escaped a Minneapolis townhome fire has died of her injuries suffered in the fire.
According to Minneapolis officials, fire crews responded to the report of a fire at 116 31st St. W. at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 3. When crews arrived, a fire victim — a 54-year-old Minneapolis woman — had escaped the fire and was standing outside the residence.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and burn injuries.
Fire officials say the fire was extinguished, and that the fire was confined to the couch in the living room area of the townhome.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the woman died on Feb. 26 from thermal injuries suffered in the fire. The manner of death was ruled accidental and the cause of the fire is undetermined.
The death marks the first fire fatality of 2020 in Minneapolis.
