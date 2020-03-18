MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis officials say a woman has died from injuries suffered in a mid-February aggravated assault.
On Wednesday, Minneapolis police were notified that 58-year-old Pauline Hollman, the victim in a Feb. 15 stabbing, died and that the case was ruled a homicide.
According to police, officers were dispatched to an apartment on the 600 block of South 9th Street in regard to a stabbing. The 911 caller said someone broke into his apartment and stabbed his girlfriend.
When officers arrived, they spoke with a man at the apartment security door who denied calling 911. Officers needed to push past the man to get to the apartment. The man then opened the apartment door for the officers with a key.
In the apartment, officers found the victim, Hollman, lying on an air mattress with a large pool of blood near her head. At that time, the man became upset and combative, so officers took him into custody.
Due to the fact that most of the blood found was congealed or dried, authorities say it appears that the victim was left untreated for several hours.
Hollman was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery. She died from sharp force injuries on March 10.
Police detectives have sent amended charge papers voiding the assault charges and replacing them with homicide. The suspect is being held at the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center.
The death marks the city’s eighth homicide of 2020.
