MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials are reporting the first presumed case of COVID-19 at the Minnesota State Capitol.
WCCO’s Pat Kessler says sources tell him it is a legislative employee in the Minnesota House, and not a state lawmaker.
“Today, we learned that an individual who works for the Minnesota House of Representatives was found to have a presumed case of COVID-19. Due to health privacy laws and HR policies, we will not be disclosing any further information on the individual,” Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman said. “The Minnesota House of Representatives is continuing to follow the guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health to keep legislators, staff, and the public safe as we do our work to respond to this pandemic. We ask that anyone with questions contact the MDH hotline and not members or staff of the House. We cannot provide any further information beyond what has been released here.”
House leaders have notified all lawmakers and staff about the case.
