MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Animal Humane Society says that it will be closing all of its area locations over the next few days, to remain closed until at least May 2.
The move was made out of an abundance of caution and concern for the developing worldwide outbreak of COVID-19. The closures are scheduled to happen on the following dates:
- Coon Rapids will close at 8 p.m. on March 19.
- St. Paul will close at 8 p.m. on March 20.
- Woodbury will close at 6 p.m. on March 21.
- Golden Valley will close at 6 p.m. on March 22.
“We are working to place as many animals as possible in foster care, and a group of expert veterinary and animal care staff will remain on the job to care for those that must remain in our shelters,” the agency reported.
As for the upcoming Walk for Animals, the Animal Humane Society says they’re looking forward to a virtual celebration on May 2, but ask supporters to continue fundraising efforts.
While the adoption centers are closed to the public, staff will continue providing support to animals in need, including intake of strays, care and medical treatment for those in the shelters, and humane investigations.
You must log in to post a comment.