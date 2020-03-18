COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Wednesday, March 18.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — USI, a wireless internet service, opened their WiFi network in Minneapolis for those that may need temporary internet access during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Now Minneapolis residents and visitors can access the internet for free from 117 wireless Minneapolis hotspots throughout the city.

Look for the “City of Minneapolis Public WiFi” or “USI Wireless” networks on your mobile device to get connected. And you do not need a password or credit card to login.

To locate the free wifi hotspots, click here. 

