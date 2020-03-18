Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — USI, a wireless internet service, opened their WiFi network in Minneapolis for those that may need temporary internet access during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Now Minneapolis residents and visitors can access the internet for free from 117 wireless Minneapolis hotspots throughout the city.
The @CityMinneapolis is providing free WiFi in Minneapolis for those who may need temporary internet access during the COVID situation. Visit this webpage for more information: https://t.co/wMApVu423n
— Minneapolis Public Schools (@MPS_News) March 18, 2020
Look for the “City of Minneapolis Public WiFi” or “USI Wireless” networks on your mobile device to get connected. And you do not need a password or credit card to login.
To locate the free wifi hotspots, click here.
