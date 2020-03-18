



— More COVID-TV testing could soon be available in the Twin Cities thanks to an Eagan couple’s new idea — and it’s all happening by coincidence.

Aundria and James Riggen met in PA school, choosing each other and careers in urgent care.

RELATED: Coronavirus Resource Page

Because of COVID-TV, WCCO spoke with them via Facetime app about the idea they have been working on for a year to launch LX Medical — an in-home urgent care center.

“It’s more just getting sick people out of the waiting room and adding the point of convenience as well,” LX Medical founder Aundria Riggen, PA-C, said.

The plan was to launch the company in late summer, but times have changed.

READ MORE: 1st Presumed Case Of COVID-19 At Minnesota Capitol

“When this pandemic hit … it made us get this live now,” James Riggen, PA-C, said.

In addition to urgent care services, the couple is working with a North Carolina company to administer in-home finger prick COVID-19 tests with instant results.

The Riggens say they hope to have tests in homes within the next couple of days. They are awaiting one last FDA approval for the test that’s 90% accurate. Because of the rush, it’s an out of pocket cost of $139 for the in-home test and visit.

“Right now, we just want to help the community,” Aundria said.

The Riggens expect to get the test in two to four days and plan to start administering it immediately.

READ MORE: Ideas For Parents Working From Home That Will Keep The Kids Busy