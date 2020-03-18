Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As cases of coronavirus continue to grow in Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all schools to close until at least March 27.
For those parents trying to balance working from home and homeschooling their children, they may need some ideas to help keep the children engaged and entertained.
Yes, the kids may have assignments from school, but they will need some breaks and other activities to get them through two weeks at home.
So we asked WCCO viewers for ideas — and there were plenty. We share some of the ideas below. If you have more, comment on this Facebook post and we’ll continue to add them here.
- Writing letters to their grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends. It would help children with writing skills, but would also put a smile on the receiver’s face. – Kathy
- Lawns need raking, that’s what mom would be telling us. – Bonnie
- Find ways to keep your children’s minds active by using free educational websites, like math exercises. – Angie
- Spring cleaning – MJ Halls
- Setting up a schedule for your children to manage time more efficiently – Cassandra
Here are some more ideas:
- Build a house for family pet(s). All you need are old delivery boxes, crayons, stickers, etc.
- Have the kids make a movie on a tablet. If they don’t have a tablet, they can make believe.
- An indoor picnic. All you need is a blanket, some sandwiches, juice, fruits and veggies.
- Movie theater at home. All you need is a streaming service, DVDs some popcorn and candy.
- Take a virtual tour of some of 12 biggest museums in the world (Source: Travel + Leisure)
- A 30-day Lego challenge. This calendar from That Brick Life keeps the kiddos busy.
- Planting a garden. If you have some small plants or seeds and some soil, it’s easy to have the kids help plant a small garden and begin to care for it. Spring is here Friday.
- If you have a driveway or sidewalk outside, let the kids paint it with watercolors or draw with sidewalk chalk.
- Do a photo hunt challenge. Give the kids clues and have them take pictures with your phone of the items around the house.
- There’s an entire Google Doc with more than 150 ideas for parents.
