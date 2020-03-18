



— As cases of coronavirus continue to grow in Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all schools to close until at least March 27.

For those parents trying to balance working from home and homeschooling their children, they may need some ideas to help keep the children engaged and entertained.

Yes, the kids may have assignments from school, but they will need some breaks and other activities to get them through two weeks at home.

So we asked WCCO viewers for ideas — and there were plenty. We share some of the ideas below. If you have more, comment on this Facebook post and we’ll continue to add them here.

Writing letters to their grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends. It would help children with writing skills, but would also put a smile on the receiver’s face. – Kathy

Lawns need raking, that’s what mom would be telling us. – Bonnie

Find ways to keep your children’s minds active by using free educational websites, like math exercises. – Angie

Spring cleaning – MJ Halls

Setting up a schedule for your children to manage time more efficiently – Cassandra

Here are some more ideas: