MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least one of Minnesota’s positive COVID-19 cases is a healthcare worker. Hennepin Healthcare says one of its staff members tested positive. They had recently traveled domestically and have been at home since becoming symptomatic.
On Wednesday, Minnesota nurses held a news conference to talk about their fears about this outbreak. Many nurses feel their hospitals are not prepared and unequipped to protect them from a worsening situation of infectious COVID-19 patients.
Jean Ross, co-president for National Nurses United, was on CNN Wednesday morning.
“We are not at all afraid to take care of the COVID-19 patients, it’s what we do,” Ross said. “But we know what we need to protect ourselves, and unfortunately the employers right now and our government is not hearing us. Our complaints, our requests, our begging for proper protective equipment is going on deaf ears.”
President Trump just said he’s looking forward to meeting with nurses this afternoon.
